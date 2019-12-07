A man was found shot to death Friday night in a truck on Audley Court, one of three gunshot victims in separate incidents investigated this weekend by city police.
Bowling Green Police Department officers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting at 110 Audley Court.
When police arrived, they located a man inside a white pickup truck who was dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
Police on Saturday confirmed the victim was Dominique J. Todd, 33, of Bowling Green.
The location of the shooting is a relatively new apartment complex in a neighborhood off Veterans Memorial Lane near Morgantown Road.
As officers processed the crime scene, several people milled about in the parking lot of the complex.
Ward said Friday night that detectives and officers were at the scene attempting to locate anyone who may have heard or seen anything that took place around the time of the shooting.
Crime scene processors were at the scene Saturday for hours.
“Right now the detectives are talking to people that live over here, but it will be some time before we know exactly what’s happened,” Ward said Friday night. “Right now, it’s too early to determine exactly a motive or to determine any suspect in the shooting, but we’re doing our best right now to gather statements and see if we can develop someone of interest at least.”
City police were also called early Saturday to a reported shooting at a residence at 318 Butler Way, Apt. A1.
The victim in that incident, whose name has not been released by police, was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Ward said a witness told police that the victim answered a knock at the door, opened the door and closed it quickly. As he closed the door, he was shot by someone outside.
“We’re trying to figure out who a suspect is, we don’t know what led to it,” Ward said of the shooting on Butler Way.
City police were also called shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood just off Western Kentucky University's campus.
Olivier Shema, 18, of Bowling Green, was shot once and was being treated at an area hospital, Ward said.
Police believe the shooting took place at Creason Street and Robinson Avenue.
The Western Kentucky University Police Department also responded to the incident, which was reported as taking place at Campus Evolution, an off-campus apartment complex on Creason that caters to WKU students.
WKUPD officers had received calls about a suspect or suspects being in the area of campus, but officers canvassing the area found no one matching the given description, according to a post on the agency's Twitter page.
Detectives and crime scene processors from the BGPD were at the scene of Saturday's shooting early Saturday evening.
Police have found no evidence to suggest that any of the three shootings were related incidents.
