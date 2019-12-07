A man was found shot to death Friday night in a truck on Audley Court, and a second, unrelated shooting hours later at a Bowling Green apartment left a man wounded.
Bowling Green Police Department officers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting at 110 Audley Court.
When police arrived, they located a man inside a white pickup truck who was dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Officed Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.
Police on Saturday confirmed the victim was Dominique J. Todd, 33, of Bowling Green.
The location of the shooting is a relatively new apartment complex in a neighborhood off Veterans Memorial Lane near Morgantown Road.
As officers processed the crime scene, several people milled about in the parking lot of the complex.
Ward said Friday night that detectives and officers were at the scene attempting to locate anyone who may have heard or seen anything that took place around the time of the shooting.
Crime scene processors were anticipated to remain at the scene into the early morning hours of Saturday.
"Right now the detectives are talking to people that live over here, but it will be some time before we know exactly what's happened," Ward said Friday night. "Right now, it's too early to determine exactly a motive or to determine any suspect in the shooting, but we're doing our best right now to gather statements and see if we can develop someone of interest at least."
City police were also called early Saturday to a reported shooting at a residence at 318 Butler Way, Apt. A1.
The victim in that incident was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Ward said a witness told police that the victim answered a knock at the door, opened the door and closed it quickly. As he closed the door, he was shot by someone from outside.
"We're trying to figure out who a suspect is, we don't know what led to it," Ward said of the shooting on Butler Way.
There is nothing to suggest that the two incidents are related, Ward said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.