Attorneys representing Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney and three BGPD captains have denied allegations from BGPD Officer Matthew Irvin, who has filed a lawsuit alleging he was subject to retaliation for reporting acts of racial discrimination.
Irvin, represented by attorney Joseph Gaines, filed the lawsuit last month against Delaney and BGPD Captains Jonathan Vickous, Geoff Gleitz and Mike Elliott, alleging that the defendants violated the state’s Civil Rights Act and that his reporting of complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission were a factor in Irvin’s transfer within the department last year from detective to patrol officer.
Irvin, who is Black, alleged that his race factored into the BGPD’s position to change his responsibilities.
A 10-page response filed June 28 on behalf of the defendants by attorney Matthew Cook requests that the lawsuit be dismissed and addresses in detail most of the substantive allegations brought by Irvin, mentioning that police officials had concerns about Irvin’s job performance, only for Irvin to resist efforts to improve.
“Defendants state that (Irvin) was provided opportunities, resources and understanding to succeed,” Cook said in the response to Irvin’s lawsuit. “The department hired a professional coach for (Irvin) to work with but the plaintiff resisted all such attempts to improve his work performance. On numerous occasions the plaintiff was provided with grace and understanding in hopes that he could be a successful investigator. The plaintiff either mistakenly or intentionally failed to provide information during a murder hearing. The department took the stance this was a training issue and tried to provide the plaintiff the ability to overcome his mistake. The plaintiff instead became very hostile and refused to comply with any and all performance improvement plans.”
The murder hearing referenced in the response was a 2020 preliminary hearing in which Irvin testified about his investigation into the shooting of Kevin Morris.
Irvin failed to disclose during the hearing in Warren District Court that he interviewed a witness, Ethan Houchens, who said that he and Morris had planned to rob Pedro Alfaro, who was charged with murder in connection with Morris’ death.
A judge referred the case to a grand jury after Irvin’s testimony, but Alfaro would go on to be acquitted of murder by a jury earlier this year.
Cook, who along with attorney Tom Kerrick is representing Delaney and the three BGPD captains, said in his filing that Irvin’s transfer from detective to patrol officer in November 2022 came about after “the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office communicated that it had lost confidence in (Irvin’s) ability to investigate serious felony cases.”
Attorneys for the defendants responded to an allegation from Irvin that Delaney, who is also Black, “never gave (Irvin) the time of day” to explain what the officer alleged was discriminatory conduct by white co-workers in October 2020, with Cook saying in the response that the chief opened an investigation the same day Irvin reported a complaint.
Irvin alleged in his lawsuit that a co-worker posed as a KKK member in the workplace in May 2020; in the response, Cook said that the incident involved an unnamed employee’s “commentary on the COVID masking requirements in place at the time” and the employee was later disciplined for his behavior.
Irvin claimed that he received poor work evaluations after reporting “retaliatory behavior” to the city’s human resources department in 2021 and that he was put on a performance improvement plan after meeting with human resources in June 2021 about receiving an “unjust evaluation.”
The response from the defendants attempts to provide context, asserting that there was no connection between Irvin’s work evaluations and any complaints he made.
“The city and Chief Delaney immediately investigated (Irvin’s) complaints and disciplined all employees who violated department policies,” Cook said in his response. “Plaintiff’s work evaluations focused solely on plaintiff’s job performance and his placement on a performance improvement plan was not discipline nor was it retaliation. Rather, this was done to try and help the plaintiff improve his work performance.”
Irvin submitted a letter of resignation in 2021 that Delaney did not accept, with the chief advising Irvin to reconsider his decision, according to court filings.
Irvin filed a second EEOC complaint in 2022 after learning of his impending transfer from criminal investigations to the patrol division.
The officer said in his suit that the EEOC issued a letter of determination finding “reasonable cause” that Irvin was subject to harassment due to his race.
Cook, in his response, said that the EEOC conducted a conciliation conference that failed to lead to a settlement between the officer and the city, with the EEOC turning the matter over to the federal Department of Justice to determine whether it would prosecute a lawsuit on Irvin’s behalf.
“This was only done because the employer here is a public entity and federal law requires oversight from DOJ,” Cook’s response said. “The DOJ determined not to proceed on the plaintiff’s behalf.”
The first EEOC complaint from Irvin came in 2020 after the officer said that his brother and other officers were sent messages about what Irvin’s lawsuit said involved “selling slaves at Wal-Mart.”
Cook said in his response that this particular allegation contains “inaccurate statements” and should be stricken from the lawsuit, saying that the allegations are not admissible since they do not directly involve Irvin.
The officer was placed on modified duty after suffering a back injury in December, and Irvin claimed he was subjected to restrictions during that time and after he was cleared to return to duty that white officers did not experience.
The defendants respond that Irvin was provided the same opportunities as other employees on modified duty subject to restrictions imposed by the officer’s doctor.