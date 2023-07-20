BGPD looking to identify robbery suspect JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Surveillance footage from PNC Bank on Russellville Road shows this man attempting to rob the business on Tuesday. Image courtesy of the Bowling Green Police Department. Justin Story Surveillance footage from PNC Bank on Russellville Road shows this man attempting to rob the business on Tuesday. Image courtesy of the Bowling Green Police Department. Justin Story Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green bank branch was the target of an attempted robbery on Tuesday.According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank, 2215 Russellville Road, on a call of a robbery in progress.A man entered the business and demanded money, leaving the area afterward on foot, BGPD said. The suspect is described by police as a Black male from 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall who wore blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.Anyone who recognizes the man can contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000 or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeborah J. Wilkins (Tomes)Hudson brothers taking different paths to successDeborah Wilkins, former WKU general counsel, dies at 63James Andrew "Andy" WilkinsBG man pleads guilty in 2019 homicideMobile home rezoning given unanimous approval on first voteBGPD legal team responds to discrimination lawsuit from officerDowntown traffic survey shows need for better communication'This is what it looks like to survive': Mobile home tenants fear potential rezoningDanny Lee Turner Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 4:35 p.m. EDT A woman who investigators say burned a Wyoming abortion clinic pleads guilty to arson Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd Stock market today: Wall Street's rally fizzles after Tesla and Netflix fall Missouri Supreme Court orders the GOP attorney general to stand down in fight over abortion costs POLITICAL NEWS Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon as North Carolina Republicans negotiate Senate committee approves a bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices House aims to ease air travel delays with more money for air traffic controllers RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView