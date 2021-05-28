A man was seriously hurt Thursday night in a shooting.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called to 352 Cherry Way on a report of a man having been shot. The gunshot victim was found in the parking lot. He was administered aid at the scene and then taken to an area hospital before being transferred to a trauma center in Nashville, according to city police.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are continuing efforts to locate anyone who may have seen or heard anything about the incident, BGPD said.
The victim was later identified as Robert Harbin, 33, of Bowling Green.