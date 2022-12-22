BGPD: Man stabbed, suspect arrested JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Dec 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was stabbed Thursday morning, and city police arrested a suspect.According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responding to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of Glen Lily Road found a man there with several stab wounds. The man, Miguel Domingo Bartolo, was transported to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment.BGPD identified Savino Pascual Felipe as a suspect and arrested him on charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest, city police said. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Miguel Domingo Bartolo Crime Criminal Law Bgpd Officer Suspect Resisting Arrest Police Department Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Simpson homicide arrested in BGWC Schools sets 2023-24 calendarCave Mill Road project agreement moves aheadBG man indicted for murder in daughter's deathRondal RunnerLoretta Kay GoodingBG native Beard promoted to Missouri State head coachJo Jean Morrison (Tucker)Tops QB Reed withdraws from transfer portalJoseph Alvin "Joe" Cates Images Videos State News Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Grand jury declines to indict 2 troopers in fatal shooting Thompson to serve as next chief judge for appellate court Gov. warns of cold blast, declares state of emergency in Ky. Center offering residential treatment for gambling disorders National News AP News Summary at 7:33 p.m. EST Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone' Judge questions San Francisco tactics in homeless sweeps City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway Trial: Expert disputes Lake’s claim over her gov’s race loss POLITICAL NEWS White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington Trump's taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView