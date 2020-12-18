The Bowling Green Police Department is now accepting texts to its 911 call center.
The effort has been almost two years in the making. The city has been working with phone providers and vendors to get the proper technology infrastructure in place.
City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown has been pushing the effort for the enhanced capability.
"I knew it existed in other places. Especially for the younger generation, all they do is text," she said.
Working with vulnerable populations in the city schools also made her "passionate" about the need for such service, she said, as there are cases where typically a woman or child is in a dangerous situation and is afraid to speak.
Amelia Bowen, communications manager for the Bowling Green Police Department, said texting to 911 works like texting to any other phone number. The message appears on the computer screen of the 911 operator to be handled like any other emergency call.
Callers may be charged for the text depending on their provider, but Bowen said most plans have unlimited texting.
Other police departments in Kentucky have a version of the text service. Bowling Green's "is directly through the ATT-hosted system ensuring us the same redundancy, monitoring and quality as our voice 911 service," Bowen said.
There is a monthly fee for the service paid out of the 911 service fee, which is already applied to cellphone bills.
Beasley Brown said she hopes the next step for the technology is software that can translate texts from some of the myriad languages spoken in Bowling Green.
"That technology (currently) doesn't exist," Beasley Brown said, adding she hopes the city will add that technology "as soon as it's available."
