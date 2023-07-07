Officer Matt Davis of the Bowling Green Police Department is in critical, but stable, condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon at America's Car-Mart off Russellville Road, the department said Friday.
Bowling Green Chief of Police Michael Delaney confirmed the wounded officer's identity in a video released Friday afternoon.
"We feel the support of our community, and on behalf of the Bowling Green Police Department, we want to thank you for always supporting us," Delaney said. "We appreciate the outpouring of prayers, thoughts, comments, calls and everything that's been brought to the station to uplift these officers in this time of need."
According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green at approximately 5:25 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicated that shots had been fired at the used car dealership at 1930 Russellville Road at that time and that a male subject fled into the business.
Per KSP, the subject was pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County coroner.
Davis was airlifted to a Nashville trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green, told media present at the scene that he had no information to share at that time.
"We are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting," he said.
Officers closed off the section of Russellville Road from Robinson Avenue to the Car-Mart and put up police tape along the perimeter of the business and were seen speaking to witnesses.
The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation. The subject's identity has not been confirmed.
Delaney said the department would keep the public updated on Davis' condition. As a matter of policy, KSP investigates any critical incidents involving Bowling Green police officers.
"Because of this, I won't release any information regarding the investigation," he said. "Thank you, and continue to support and pray for Officer Davis."
A BBQ fundraiser for Davis will be held by Cotton BBQ and The Groovy Gus Donut Bus at SoKY Marketplace Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until food runs out.
Donations can be made to the @Cottonbbq Venmo account. All funds will be used to purchase food and supplies with whatever is left will go directly to Davis. A portion of the event's Donut Bus sales will go to Davis as well.
Additionally, the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police of Kentucky has set up two ways to donate to help Davis and his family while he recovers.
The FOP has set up a GoFundMe for Davis and an account has been opened through Independence Bank where those wishing to help can donate directly to Davis at any branch.
“When you’re trying to recover from being shot that many times, your mind needs to be focused on recovery,” said Shawn Helbig, national trustee of the Kentucky State FOP. “If your mind is on a mortgage payment, you’re not focusing on recovery.”
Helbig said he was one of Davis’ training officers when he joined BGPD and that the two are good friends.
He said Davis has been on the force for 18 years and has three boys.
"We wanted to make sure we could do everything we could possibly do to help him focus on recovery," Helbig said.
KSP wrote in a release Thursday that, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it is standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts have been gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on a case's complexity.
The Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department and the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the scene. The Bowling Green office of the ATF’s Louisville Field Division was on hand to assist.