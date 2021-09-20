A Bowling Green Police Department officer was injured Saturday by a man who reportedly attempted to flee a traffic stop.
According to a BGPD incident report, police stopped a 2009 Cadillac around 6:21 p.m. Saturday on West 10th Avenue for excessive window tinting.
Police made contact with the driver, Barry Buford, 69, of Bowling Green, and requested a K-9 officer due to Buford having several prior drug possession and trafficking charges.
Officers requested Buford exit his vehicle, but he refused and remained uncooperative, the report said.
BGPD Officer James Lewis attempted to remove Buford from his vehicle, at which point Buford drove away from the scene, dragging Lewis for a few steps.
Lewis was also struck by the car's door pillar and pushed out of the vehicle when the door closed, the report said.
Lewis was treated at The Medical Center for what the report described as "minor injuries."
Buford was located Sunday night and taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Buford was taken to an area hospital for an unrelated illness, BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.