The Bowling Green Police Department recommended Wednesday that Halloween trick-or-treating in the city should take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m Oct. 31.
The recommendation comes before any order on trick-or-treating from Gov. Andy Beshear, who previously said that state officials are still considering possible Halloween rules.
“Right now, we wanted to put it out there for the public to see before the governor or any area health departments gave their recommendation,” BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said. “Obviously, any of the governor’s recommendations would supersede ours. We just want people to have an idea as soon as possible.”
The BGPD recommendation also comes in light of a Monday announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that called Halloween trick-or-treating this year a “high-risk activity” that should be avoided to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Overall, we are not the Halloween police,” Ward said. “This is just a recommendation. We just want people and their families to be safe on this holiday.”
In other trick-or-treating news, there will be no formal Pumpkin Alley event on Mooreland Drive in Bowling Green as street residents have canceled the yearly celebration because of COVID-19 concerns.
For more than a decade, thousands of people have descended upon the area around Mooreland Drive for Halloween as the road is closed to provide safety for the many trick-or-treaters.
However, the road will not be closed this fall and residents are not planning to formally host a Pumpkin Alley event because of the risks of having thousands of people in a small area.
In a public Facebook post, one resident referenced that the Louisville neighborhood event Halloween on Hillcrest likewise decided to cancel its Halloween celebration for the first time in its 30-year history as precedent for canceling this year’s Pumpkin Alley.
However, things won’t be totally different for the Bowling Green holiday spot as members of the community will still decorate their front yards and line the road with pumpkins as they do every fall in order to keep the spirit of Halloween alive.
