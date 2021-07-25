The Bowling Green Police Department announced Sunday morning that officers are searching for Alison Hargis in connection with the slaying Saturday of Phillip Stewart, 31, of Bowling Green.
BGPD Officer Amber Kae Bowman said Hargis has six other unrelated warrants for her arrest.
Anyone with any information on Hargis’ whereabouts may call BGPD at 270-393-4000, or call Crime Stoppers and give an anonymous tip at 270-781-2583.
Stewart died Saturday after suffering multiple gunshots in the 300 block of Cherry Way. Bowman said police received a call concerning the shooting at 10:55 a.m.
A person on the scene attempted life-saving measures on Stewart until EMS arrived.
Bowman said Stewart was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Afterward, officers on Cherry Way attempted to negotiate with a potential person of interest at an apartment complex next to where Stewart was found.
Bowman said BGPD executed a search warrant to find the individual, but no one was found on the premises.