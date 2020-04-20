City police responding to a report of an overdose arrested two people Friday after finding evidence of suspected drug trafficking in their apartment.
Police were called to the apartment on Parkside Drive and found paramedics assisting Joshua Brandon, 39, of Bowling Green.
Joshua Brandon’s wife, China Brandon, 29, of Bowling Green, told police she believed her husband had used methamphetamine.
The cap of a syringe, a butane torch and an empty package of Narcan nasal spray – which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose – were seen in plain sight, and the couple’s 6-month-old daughter was also present in the apartment, according to arrest citations.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found multiple bags of suspected meth, heroin, marijuana, hypodermic needles, two handguns, a glass pipe with suspected meth residue and $292 in cash. The serial number on one of the firearms was defaced, court records show.
China Brandon told police she uses needles to inject medicine for her current pregnancy, but those needles were found among other needles with suspected drug residue, according to her arrest citation.
Joshua and China Brandon were each arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a defaced firearm.
Joshua Brandon was also charged with two counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
