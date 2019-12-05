The aroma of chili engulfed the Bowling Green Police Department on Wednesday as officers served lunches to help one of their own in need.
BGPD Officer Ed Pulley was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in October, and the police department has worked to find ways to support Pulley financially as he continues his medical treatment.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said officers worked on preparing delivery meals before opening the doors of the Chief Wayne Constant Community Room for the luncheon.
“We had over 200 deliveries to make,” Ward said. “It has been an excellent turnout so far. It is hard to not believe in our community, and we know that this is our community. We love it here. That is why we work here to make it a safe place for our kids and our families. To see the outpouring we have seen so far is amazing.”
“Community support has been pretty awesome,” BGPD Capt. Belden Parry said.
“It is a great outpouring to support our officer who was diagnosed with cancer,” BGPD Deputy Chief Penny Bowles said. “Everyone has pulled together, different businesses and people. It has been really a great turnout.”
Those who turned out included Jackie Strode, a retired Kentucky State Police trooper and former Warren County jailer.
“(Pulley) would come in and out of jail for work,” Strode said. “He is in the law enforcement family, and you support your family. We’re glad we’re able to and wish him the best. When one hurts, we all hurt and the Bible teaches us when there’s a need then you help that need. We want to help with expenses, there are a lot of expenses with medical issues. He will be in our prayers, and we will pray the Lord will take care of him.”
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Warren County deputies also attended the luncheon.
“Law enforcement is a community,” he said. “When you have somebody who is in need we all want to come together and support them.”
Members of the BGPD C-shift spoke highly of Pulley.
“He is probably one of our best C-shift guys,” Sgt. Clifton Phelps said. “Night shift is a tough shift to work. It is a lot of long hours at night. He has led the department in DUI arrests in the past 10 years. He is just a phenomenal officer who never complains about anything. He goes out and does his job. He loves doing his job … you couldn’t ask for a better officer.”
“I have supervised Officer Pulley right at two years,” Parry said. “He is missed while he is out, but he is a go-getter on the C-shift.”
“He is a solid guy, just a family man. He has four kids and he works hard,” Bowles said. “He has championed the DUI arrest award several years in a row. It shows he puts the community and the safety of our community first and he is constantly working hard. It is bad that this has happened to him, but hopefully by getting this support it shows that not only do we care about him but the community does for all the work he has done.”
