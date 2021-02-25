In addition to being convenience stores, Speedway locations in the area have served as convenient locations this month for people to donate food to people in need.
The company’s four Bowling Green stores, as well as Speedway stores in Smiths Grove, Glasgow and elsewhere in the state have embarked on food drives this month that will culminate Saturday in a Pack-a-Cruiser event at various stores.
Speedway locations are accepting donations of nonperishable food items leading up to Saturday, when the Bowling Green Police Department will be at the Speedway location at 1220 Broadway Ave. from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A BGPD officer and police cruiser will be on hand to accept donations.
Donna Fournier, general manager of the Broadway store, said people have been generous with donations in recent days.
“I know our box is completely full already of donations,” Fournier said. “We’re going to see how many cruisers we can fill.”
The food drive initiated by Speedway culminates with Pack-a-Cruiser events at various locations in Kentucky, though the Broadway location is the drop-off point locally.
Staple goods such as rice, pasta and canned meats and vegetables are being accepted.
Food collected locally will be donated to the Kentucky Veteran’s Brigade, a nonprofit organization that assists veterans in need in Warren County and 11 other southcentral Kentucky counties.
Fournier said there is no particular goal that organizers hope to meet with this food drive in terms of amount donated.
“I know this is the first time Speedway has done anything like this to collect donations that will be able to go to local food banks,” Fournier said.
