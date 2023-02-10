A white van seen traveling Thursday morning in the Bent Tree neighborhood was determined by police to have belonged to a company that transports people with special needs and was carrying a client, a police investigation determined.
The Bowling Green Police Department received a call just after 8 a.m. Thursday from a teenager who reported that, while walking in the neighborhood, she noticed a white van stopped at a stop sign on Huntington Street.
The 17-year-old reported being uneasy about the van and noticed that it turned in her direction as she walked on Newberry Street, leading her to run to a friend's house, BGPD said.
City police on Thursday asked residents in the area to send any home surveillance footage from a two-hour portion of Thursday morning that featured the van.
Through video footage it received, BGPD determined the van belonged to a transport company and learned that a driver who lives in a distant county was in Bowling Green that morning attempting to drop off a client.
The driver told police he left a number off the address in his GPS and became lost in a neighborhood, leading him to stop at a stop sign and call a co-worker for help, BGPD said.
The address was a few blocks from Newberry Street, and the driver was able to drop off the client.
In a Facebook post, BGPD commended the juvenile for taking action to get to a secure and safe place and thanked residents who submitted video footage from their home systems.
