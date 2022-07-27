A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after his former girlfriend said he attacked her with a hammer.
Shawn Boyer, 44, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault, the Bowling Green Police Department said.
Boyer was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent him.
An arrest citation said city police were contacted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who reported that Boyer assaulted her.
Officers made contact at an East 12th Avenue apartment with the woman, who had head injuries that included “a visible round laceration to the top of her head and a large amount of blood coming from the laceration.”
“(The woman) stated that she was dizzy and felt like she was going to pass out while speaking to officers due to her injuries,” Boyer’s arrest citation said. “Officers on scene also observed a large amount of blood on the ground.”
The woman told police she was in bed when she was awakened by Boyer yelling at her. She said she was thrown to the ground and struck multiple times with a hammer.
The woman also claimed Boyer kicked her in the left shoulder and threw a TV at her before she took out a pocket knife and cut Boyer in self-defense, the arrest citation said.
Police found Boyer with a cut to his left shoulder. He was taken to The Medical Center for treatment.
Boyer reportedly told police he went to the woman’s apartment, was told she wouldn’t allow him to leave and then felt a sharp pain in his shoulder.
“Boyer was adamant that he did not strike (the woman),” the citation said. “There was a video from the front porch that showed Boyer holding a hammer minutes before the assault occurred.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Warren District Court. Boyer remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
