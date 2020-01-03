The fatal injury to a woman found unconscious and bleeding on New Year's Eve on a sidewalk on Durbin Drive appears to have been accidentally self-inflicted, and police do not anticipate filing any criminal charges.
Shirley L. Brince, 71, of Bowling Green, was found Tuesday on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound on her left side at her belt line. She died a short time later at an area hospital.
The Bowling Green Police Department released information Friday that crime scene processors located a large kitchen knife inside a shoulder bag near the spot where Brince was found, and the bag had a hole where the knife had poked through the material.
Detectives located video surveillance footage that showed Brince walking along Glen Lily Road and turning left on Durbin Drive when she fell as she neared the area of Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School.
Brince was alone at the time and police have not determined a reason why she fell, according to BGPD.
The occupants of two vehicles saw Brince fall and stopped to try to assist her, helping Brince to her feet before leaving the area. Brince walked a short distance before falling again, according to city police.
Investigators have concluded that Brince fell on the bag she was carrying on her shoulder with enough force to drive the knife into her side, resulting in the fatal injury.
City police are interested in talking with the occupants of both vehicle to learn of their interactions with Brince.
