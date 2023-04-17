BGPD Off. Dale Barbiea

BGPD Officer Dale Barbiea stands with his Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award.

 Photo submitted

Bowling Green Police Department Officer Dale Barbiea has been named the state’s Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year, earning recognition for his work in responding to emergencies involving people with mental illness.

