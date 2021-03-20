Lt. Col. Penny Bowles of the Bowling Green Police Department has been selected as Woman of the Year by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission.
Bowles was one of 17 nominees recognized by the organization as Women of Achievement during Women’s History Month.
Bowles was hired by BGPD in 1996 after graduating from Western Kentucky University and has risen in the ranks over her career to become current deputy chief of operations.
The human rights commission plans to host a virtual Women of Achievement awards program Thursday.
