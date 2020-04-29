Just months after its purchase by Parker Hannifin Corp., Bowling Green’s former Lord Corp. – now Parker Lord – plant has started making a product that will contribute to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Still in operation because its products for customers in agriculture, transportation, energy and medicine are considered essential, the Parker Lord plant last month shifted gears a bit to help meet the growing demand for ventilators brought about by the pandemic.
“The plant was called to action by a manufacturer of medical equipment,” said Jason Papucci, Parker Lord’s plant manager. “They needed an anti-vibration mount for ventilators. The response was incredible. In less than a day, we had a plan pulled together.”
And in less than a month, the 200 or so workers at the plant had produced 12,000 of the small devices – “It will fit in the palm of your hand,” Papucci said – that will eventually end up being used in ventilators medical professionals will employ to help patients in the throes of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
“This part is essential to the functioning of the ventilators,” Papucci said. “When this particular order came to us, we had to reprioritize our operation. Our team members adapted quickly.”
Papucci did not identify the company making the ventilators, but he said this was a “one-time” contract to meet a need brought about by the pandemic.
“It was great to see the workers rally around this project,” Papucci said. “They wanted to help the community during this COVID-19 crisis. It was humbling just to see how engaged they were. They were willing to do whatever it took to get the products out to the customer.”
When the opportunity came to make the ventilator part, Papucci said, Parker Lord was in good position to make the switch in its operations.
“We’ve not had any significant disruption to our supply chain,” he said.
Not that operations at Parker Lord haven’t been affected. Papucci said the company has taken steps to conform to social distancing requirements and other safety measures, such as wearing masks and having some employees work from home when possible.
“We’re doing everything possible to balance health and safety while maintaining productivity,” he said.
Papucci said the Parker Lord plant, which opened in Bowling Green in 1974, would welcome the opportunity to make other products that would contribute to the fight against COVID-19.
For now, though, he is eager to return to some sense of normalcy.
“At the top of everyone’s mind is what plans for reopening the economy will look like,” Papucci said.
Parker Lord was created last October, when Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin bought Cary, N.C.-based Lord Corp. in a $3.675 billion deal.
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 company specializing in motion and control technologies. Lord Corp. is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing adhesives, coatings, and vibration and motion control technologies.
