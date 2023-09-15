BG's Rabold sworn in as AUSA By the Daily News Sep 15, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nick Rabold Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nick Rabold, of Bowling Green, was sworn in Aug. 14 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, assuming his duties in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky, Bowling Green Division.Prior to his appointment, Rabold practiced law with the firm of English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley.Rabold previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky and was a clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward B. Atkins and Chief U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell. Rabold competed in two National Moot Court competitions and served as the editor-in-chief of the Kentucky Law Journal.Rabold is the son of Robert and Lisa Rabold and the spouse of Mitchell D. Rabold-Pearson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMorgantown rallies for family after fatal crashCancer battle leaves Duvall 'happier than before'Body of missing Smiths Grove man found following searchMichael Edward SalsmanWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsShawn Allen FaulknerPamela Sue PriddyCharlie W. WhittinghillGlasgow barber shares love of painting for over 50 yearsHugh Gates Hines Jr. Images Videos National News Kansas to no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect gender identities Climate change could bring more storms like Hurricane Lee to New England Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect gender identities, state officials say Michigan man cleared of killing 2 hunters to get $1 million for wrongful convictions POLITICAL NEWS Prosecutors in DC election case concerned about harassment, 'intimidation' from Trump, judge says A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why A judge rules Ohio can't block Cincinnati gun ordinances, but state plans to appeal New Vegas Strip resort will permit its hospitality staff to decide whether they want to form a union Indiana state senator says he'll resign, citing `new professional endeavors' Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView