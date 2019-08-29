A biannual consignment sale is giving area parents a hand in the ongoing task of providing their ever-growing children the clothes they need.
The Duck-Duck-Goose Consignment Event began with a sale that was only available to event volunteers and consigners Tuesday. The sale continued Wednesday, lasting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Duck-Duck-Goose will be held every day with the same schedule through Saturday.
The event takes place at Knicely Conference Center at 2355 Nashville Road and is free to attend, according to Megan Bolz, who co-owns the sale with her mother.
The sale mostly focuses on clothes and other items for babies, though it also includes maternity clothes and clothing for teenagers, Bolz said.
“That’s anything from strollers to baby bottles to obviously clothes and shoes,” she said.
While she was not involved with founding Duck-Duck-Goose, Bolz said she has saved a lot of money by buying gently used items at the sale.
“For me, with six children to clothe, that’s a huge savings every year,” she said.
The original Duck-Duck-Goose was held in Knoxville, though the idea has since extended to other cities, Bolz said.
According to dkdkgoose.com, there are nine Duck-Duck-Goose events in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas and Montana.
Locally, there are two Duck-Duck-Goose sales a year: one that looks forward to winter, offering warmer clothes for the season, and one that anticipates the summer, Bolz said, adding that this week’s sale falls into the former category.
“That allows people to get all the clothes they’ll need for their kids for the season and get rid of baby clothes they don’t need anymore,” she said.
On Saturday only, all unmarked items will be available for half the price, Bolz said.
“Anything that does not have a red dot is half off,” she said. “It’s an incentive for people to come back out and get an extra discount.”
Since it began in Bowling Green roughly nine years ago, Bolz said Duck-Duck-Goose has grown, illustrating a widespread need for an event that allows people to frugally stock up on a wealth of clothes for kids rapidly outgrowing what they have.
“Every year, it’s growing, it’s getting bigger,” she said. “It’s such a needed opportunity.”
When the sale is over, consigners will have the option to donate what they aren’t able to sell, Bolz said, adding that those donations go to Warren County Public Schools’ family resource and youth service centers and the Hope Center for Pregnancy.
Todd Hazel, WCPS director of student services, said he’s grateful for the resources Duck-Duck-Goose provides his district’s family resource and youth service centers, which are responsible for reducing the impact of barriers to education such as hunger and poverty.
“Buying clothes can be really expensive,” he said. “To buy jeans and to buy shoes, it can really add up.”
Family resource and youth service centers provide students with resources like school supplies and clothes their families might otherwise not be able to afford, Hazel said, adding that there is always a need for more materials.
“The need is always there,” he said. “A lot of kids go unnoticed and if it wasn’t for youth service centers, we wouldn’t be able to identify these kids and get them what they need.”
