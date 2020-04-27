A bicyclist was injured Monday morning in a crash on Elrod Road, and deputies are seeking information about the driver who left the scene after the crash.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Drexler, 29, of Bowling Green was riding his bicycle north on Elrod Road when a black pickup truck struck him from behind around 7:04 a.m. in the 3200 block.
A witness reported that the truck drove away from the scene without stopping, continuing toward Smallhouse Road.
Drexler was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver of the truck is believed to be male and the truck may have damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact the sheriff's office at 270-842-1633.
