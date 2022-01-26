FILE - Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.
The White House announced last week that 400 million N95 masks would be made available free to the public, and that stockpile is starting to show up in Bowling Green.
On Jan. 19, The Associated Press said the Biden administration would pull the masks from the Strategic National Stockpile and have them transported to pharmacies and health centers across the country.
Meijer in Bowling Green is one location that began offering the masks to the public Tuesday.
In a statement, Meijer said the company has received more than 3 million N95 masks. They are free of charge to customers.
“Meijer is pleased to announce today that it’s participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free mask program that will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them upon entrance to its stores across the Midwest,” the statement said.
The masks can be found in boxes on a table near the Meijer greeter stand at the grocery entrance. The store greeter will place the masks in piles of three for each customer.
Meijer’s strategy follows the White House’s announcement that three N95 masks would be available per person.
Barren River District Health Department Marketing & Communications Manager Ashli McCarty said while her location isn’t part of the Biden administration’s rollout, Fairview Community Health Center on Lovers Lane will be handing out masks.
Officials at local CVS Pharmacy and Kroger locations told the Daily News the masks will be available at their stores in the near future.
The Associated Press reported N95 masks are more widely available now than at any other time during the pandemic and are more protective than surgical masks or cloth masks.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed every county in the Barren River region was marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate.
The CDC said individuals should wear a mask in indoor public places if they are not fully vaccinated, if they are fully vaccinated and in an area with substantial or high transmission or if they are fully vaccinated with weakened immune systems.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
