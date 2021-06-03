Operating his bicycle repair shop out of a 800-square-foot space on U.S. 31-W By-Pass doesn’t make Ryan Pattee a big wheel in the business world, but it does make him a pretty big cog in the growing Bowling Green bicycling community.
Opened in March, Pattee’s Catalina Bicycle Shop at 520 U.S. 31-W By-Pass has already hit high gear as it builds on the bicycling momentum in the city.
“Business has definitely picked up,” Pattee said Wednesday as he stood in his shop amid more than a dozen mostly older bicycles that he had repaired for customers. “Just having the visibility on the bypass is bigger than I imagined.”
Pattee does repairs, restorations and sales out of his shop, building on a business he started out of his home.
But this isn’t your typical bicycle retail store.
As such vintage bikes as a 1967 Columbia tandem model demonstrate, Pattee doesn’t traffic in the type of high-end two-wheeled transportation you’ll see at the Tour de France.
“I wanted to open a shop that would take used bikes and family bikes and fix them,” Pattee said. “If you have a frame and a seat that are comfortable, I can do anything you want with it.”
A lifetime cyclist, Pattee named his business after one of his favorite bicycles, a 1984 Huffy Catalina, and now he wants to cater to the families and recreational cyclists who are much like him.
“As a kid, I always rode bikes and fixed my own bikes,” he said. “I was always tinkering. The business started innocently enough. I had friends wanting bike repairs, so I did that on the side for years.”
Pattee, a Florida native who moved to Bowling Green in 2008, has traveled to Portland, Ore., and Seattle to learn from those bicycle-friendly cities.
He briefly worked as lead fleet mechanic for the VeoRide bike-sharing program at Western Kentucky University, but cycling was mostly a hobby for Pattee until recent years.
He was still doing gravestone engraving for Enterprise Monument Lettering when he started his Catalina business out of his home in 2017. He has watched it grow along with the expansion of the cycling hobby locally.
“I feel like cycling is growing in Bowling Green,” he said.
Pattee has been serving as chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and he helped start a bicycling club for youngsters at Potter Gray Elementary School.
Through his new business, Pattee has also started community bike rides on Sunday afternoons at Kereiakes Park.
“We have routes from four to 10 miles that families can do together,” he said. “We’ve done four or five of them. I’d like to see rides started at other parks as a way to help cycling grow.”
Pattee’s cycling advocacy, including his support of the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists and the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association, ties in with the goals of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“Both Catalina Bicycle Shop and Howard’s Bicycle Shop have been helpful advocates for cycling in Bowling Green,” said Karissa Lemon, MPO coordinator. “Ryan’s mission is to build a greater community of cyclists.
“He kinda caters to the average citizen who wants to ride their bicycle. I appreciate that.”
Lemon said the work of the Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee has led to development of a dedicated bicycle lane on State Street and plans for similar lanes on Adams and Kentucky streets.
Making Bowling Green more bike-friendly is exactly what Pattee is hoping for as he aims to grow his business.
A serious-enough cyclist that he had been doing as much as 1,000 miles per month on the five bicycles he owns and has been known to take off on multi-state cycling tours, Pattee has geared back on his own mileage as he and wife Shannon raise their three children and he tries to nurture his business out of its infancy.
Already, he has plans for local artist Andee Rudloff to paint one of the walls inside his business in a bicycling theme, a sign that Catalina Bicycle Shop may be around for the long haul.
“I would love to keep doing this for as long as I can,” Pattee said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.