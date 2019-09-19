Some of the biggest wheels in Bowling Green’s economy stopped rolling just long enough to get some well-deserved recognition Wednesday night.
At a meeting of the Bosnian-American Businessmen’s Association at the La Gala event venue, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon presented a proclamation declaring Wednesday Bosnian-American Business Day in honor of the success of local entrepreneurs who hail from the southeast European country of Bosnia.
Concentrating largely on the businesses of trucking and logistics, these Bosnian businessmen have made their mark on the local economy. The proclamation said the annual economic impact of the Bosnian-American businesses is about $400 million.
“We’re happy to recognize the Bosnian community and their contribution to the economic health of the community,” Wilkerson said. “They’ve taken the trucking business by storm.”
A sampling of the accomplishments of the entrepreneurs in attendance Wednesday shows that Wilkerson isn’t exaggerating.
- Nele Husic, general manager of the BIH Express trucking company, came to Bowling Green in 2000, earned his commercial driver’s license in 2001 and opened his own trucking company in 2004. BIH Express now has 120 trucks hauling freight throughout the country.
- Sedin Salihovic started his SAS Trans trucking company in 2010 and has grown into a 50-truck operation.
- Tahir Zukic started his TAZ Trucking business with a single truck in 2003 and has grown into a $20 million-a-year operation that employs more than 100 people and is expanding its headquarters on Nashville Road.
- Fuji Avdic, a 28-year-old entrepreneur whose Stryker Logistics company specializes in transportation and storage solutions, has grown his company so rapidly that it made Entrepreneur magazine’s list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America.
“It’s amazing how successful the Bosnian community has been in business. The trucking industry brings in a ton of new business to the community,” Buchanon said.
Johnny Webb, a former Bowling Green mayor and current chairman of the nonprofit Operation PRIDE board of directors, said Bowling Green is now home to about 10,000 Bosnian-Americans, many of whom have taken advantage of the opportunities they found in their new home.
“Many of these people have come here with nothing and have become very successful,” Webb said. “It’s really an inspiration to all of us.”
Avdic, whose Stryker Logistics recently purchased TMS Automotive in the Kentucky Transpark and added its 45 employees and 100,000 square feet of warehouse space, has done research showing that Bowling Green is home to 77 trucking companies with five or more trucks. The majority, he said, are owned by Bosnian-Americans.
“It’s where we found our fit,” Avdic said. “Trucking is a good industry to get into.”
He said the Bosnian-American companies create synergy by working together.
“We’re very involved with TAZ and the other carriers,” said Avdic, who came to Bowling Green as a youngster and graduated from Warren Central High School. “They’re partners with us. I’ve always said I don’t have competition in town because we all work together.”
Salihovic of SAS Trans offers a simple reason for the success of Bosnians in trucking.
“We’re hard-working people, and we take pride in what we do,” he said. “I feel like we’ve helped Bowling Green grow.”
Salihovic, who came to the United States as an 11-year-old in 1998, said Wednesday’s recognition was meaningful.
“It feels great to be recognized,” he said. “We’re all proud to call Bowling Green home. It’s a great place to live, and it has given us a lot of opportunities.”
