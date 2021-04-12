There were times over the past decade when Ray Biggerstaff surely wondered if the day would ever come when he could celebrate his dream of seeing a nursing home for military veterans built in Bowling Green.
That day has come, and the 77-year-old Biggerstaff can only describe it as “very satisfying.”
His satisfaction comes from the news that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has approved the $19.5 million in funding needed to build a facility that Biggerstaff and other local military veterans and public officials have worked toward since at least 2010.
The news came in the form of a letter from the VA that state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, announced March 29 on social media.
“When I got the email, I just about could’ve cried,” said Meredith, who just a year earlier had shepherded a bill through the General Assembly that authorized spending $2.5 million for design and pre-construction work on the nursing home. “This has been such a priority for so many years.”
Many years, many trips to Frankfort and many hours spent compiling documentation that Biggerstaff said was necessary to make the nursing home dream come true.
“It started with the idea,” said Biggerstaff, who was captain of a medevac unit during the Vietnam War and later spent 30 years teaching in the Department of Health and Safety at Western Kentucky University. “But you don’t just say you want it here. You have to prepare documents and justify the need.”
That became Biggerstaff’s passion. He worked with prominent local military veterans like the late Robert Spiller and Bill Lytle and with Barren River Area Development District staff to pull together the information he needed.
Biggerstaff and others made regular trips to Frankfort, where he had unanimous support from southcentral Kentucky’s delegation to the General Assembly but found other hurdles.
“There were several factions,” recalled Biggerstaff, who now lives in Mount Sterling. “It wasn’t just Democrat vs. Republican. It was eastern Kentucky vs. western Kentucky.”
After working with legislators, three different governors and five different commissioners of Veterans Affairs, Biggerstaff and his fellow veterans nursing home advocates secured the $10.5 million in funding needed from the General Assembly to build the $30 million facility.
With help from Bowling Green and Warren County officials, first a 20-acre tract in the Kentucky Transpark was identified by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority as property that would be donated as the site for the nursing home.
While waiting for the federal funding to come through, Meredith and state Sen. Mike Wilson pushed through that $2.5 million for design and pre-construction, only to find that the original 20-acre site wasn’t adequate.
The ITA in February agreed to donate a different site, this one on 25 acres behind the Crown Holdings Inc. aluminum-can manufacturing plant being built on Mizpah Road.
Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers Executive Director Mark Bowman said the new site met the VA’s requirements, and that led to the approval letter from the VA.
With that money in hand, Bowman said construction could begin in the spring of 2022 and take “a little over a year” to be completed.
Although originally envisioned as a 90-bed facility, the Bowling Green center will most likely be scaled back to 60 beds, Bowman said. He expects it to have 120 to 140 employees and be built in a way that will accommodate a future expansion.
With the decade-long journey of getting the veterans nursing home approved now complete, Biggerstaff is looking forward to one more big event.
“I’m hoping we can break ground for the nursing home sometime this summer,” he said.
