The ethics probe into the arrest of Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash has already cost the city more than $12,000, with a final bill yet to come.
Nash was arrested May 23 on a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place after he attended a concert at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. On May 28, he pleaded guilty and paid a $25 fine plus court costs.
His arrest led to 23 complaints to the city ethics board.
Ethics board member Debby Peeples made the motion to hire a special counsel at a June ethics board meeting, saying, “I am not sure I have all the facts” related to a potential ethics violation. The three other board members present agreed. In July, ethics board members voted to hire Paducah-based lawyer Stacey Blankenship as the special counsel to investigate the ethics complaints at a rate of $165 an hour.
“The attorney that we’ve chosen for special counsel has come with several recommendations,” said Barry Pruitt, ethics board chairman, at the July meeting where Blankenship was hired. “She has experience in this type of area, and I think (she) will serve the city well in her task.”
On Oct. 2, Blankenship delivered a report to the ethics board concluding that Nash violated the city’s ethics policies.
Through a state Open Records Act request, the Daily News obtained Blankenship’s first invoice to the city totaling $12,004.48. The fee is broken down to 98.35 hours spent on the case and $265.48 in expenses. It was dated through Sept. 11.
Even with the report completed, Blankenship is still working on the ethics investigation. She was slated to meet with Nash’s personal attorney, Alan Simpson, last week to discuss her findings and a possible resolution to the investigation.
The city “has money set aside for outside legal expenses,” City Clerk Ashley Jackson said, such as this case.
She said, with the initial report complete, she envisions a final bill from Blankenship that will be smaller than the $12,000 first bill.
The ethics board took no action on Blankenship’s report at the Oct. 2 meeting.
In her report, Blankenship outlined the events of May 23, saying a SKyPAC security guard told Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Wise that Nash was “highly intoxicated” at the Jamey Johnson concert and had spilled drinks and fallen down stairs leading from an upstairs lounge. Nash was reportedly told he would have to leave the venue, but ultimately was allowed to return to his seat. Nash later admitted to having four to six beers and four to six mixed drinks in a five-hour period.
As Nash was in his truck in the SKyPAC parking lot after the concert, Wise stopped and arrested him.
Blankenship concluded that Nash “Violated the City of Bowling Green ethics policies ... for failing to maintain his conduct to the highest standards, as well as ... for engaging in illegal behavior that violated state law.”
It is up to the ethics board to determine what, if anything, is done with Blankenship’s findings. If the board agrees that Nash committed an ethics code violation, it can issue a written reprimand or recommend that Nash be disciplined or removed from office. If the board approves a removal recommendation, the city commission would have a final say on whether to act on the recommendation.
“The board of ethics is more of an advisory board,” Jackson said, with the board of commissioners having to approve any action. The city commission approves the members of the volunteer ethics board based on recommendations from the mayor.
The next ethics board meeting is slated for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Nash has not spoken publicly about the case other than to issue a written apology, stating in part that, “I embarrassed myself. I embarrassed my family. I embarrassed the people who support me and the city. Some have argued I am only sorry because I got caught, (but) my apology is sincere. I hope to be able to do good work for the city.”
