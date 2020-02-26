After years of waiting, southcentral Kentucky could soon see work begin on its very own nursing home for military veterans.
In a 14-0 vote Tuesday, the Kentucky Senate’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee passed a bill that would appropriate $2.5 million for design and preconstruction costs for the Bowling Green Veterans Center.
The Senate legislation is a version of House Bill 24 originally sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville. That bill has already passed the House in a 90-0 vote. The Senate version could come before the full Senate as soon as Thursday.
“We like it when we get that kind of vote,” Meredith said Tuesday. “That Senate committee normally scrutinizes bills pretty closely, so that’s a good sign.”
And it’s a good indication that a veterans nursing home for Bowling Green that has been on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ list of priority projects for nearly five years could finally become a reality.
The $2.5 million for design and preconstruction of the proposed 90-bed facility is needed, Meredith said, in order to get the federal funding to build it.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to paying $19.5 million of the facility’s estimated cost of $30 million, and legislation passed in the 2017 Kentucky General Assembly allocates $10.5 million in state bond funding for the project.
“We have to issue the bonds in order to get the federal funding,” Meredith said. “We also have to have the design work done.”
That design work would be the final piece of the puzzle in taking the veterans center from wish to reality. It has been talked about for nearly a decade, and the Intermodal Transportation Authority that oversees the Kentucky Transpark industrial park committed years ago to providing the real estate for the center.
“We have an ongoing commitment to providing the site for that project,” Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said Tuesday. “We’re 100 percent on board with that.”
With the veterans nursing home project in limbo for a number of years, Bunch said the ITA hadn’t identified a specific site for the center but had a “100 percent actionable commitment” to provide a site at no cost.
Recently, with the project seeming to gain momentum, Bunch said a 20-acre site near the Alpla Inc. plant in the Transpark has been recommended as the site for the nursing home.
“It’s the right thing to do for veterans,” Bunch said in explaining the donation of land. “It’s an important project for veterans and for the employment it will provide.”
This would be Kentucky’s fifth veterans nursing home, but a local veterans advocate said the Bowling Green area is still underserved.
Malcolm Cherry, commander of Bowling Green’s American Legion Post 23, said the existing veterans nursing homes in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff don’t adequately serve the southcentral Kentucky area.
“They’re pretty well covered in eastern Kentucky,” Cherry said last month when Meredith’s bill was moving through the House. “We have people from this part of the state in those nursing homes. Their families have a hard time visiting them. We have nothing in southcentral Kentucky.”
Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs officials are also anxious to see a center built in Bowling Green.
“Commissioner (Keith) Jackson and the entire KDVA team are very pleased with the bipartisan support we have received thus far from the General Assembly,” KDVA Deputy Commissioner Dean Stoops said Tuesday in an email. “We are cautiously optimistic that the full Senate will support this initiative, followed by submission to Gov. (Andy) Beshear. If approved, KDVA will receive a current-year appropriation that will allow us to send out requests for proposals for design and preconstruction efforts to begin on the Bowling Green veterans center.
“A lot of work remains before we can start providing long-term care at this new veterans center; however, we are excited about the opportunity to add a facility which will provide greater access to our veterans in that region of the state.”
State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, believes the unanimous committee vote bodes well for when the bill comes before the entire 38-member Senate.
“The bill has passed unanimously the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee and now the Appropriations and Revenue Committee,” Wilson said Tuesday in a text message. “This indicates our Senate’s bipartisan support for our veterans. I anticipate it will pass the full Senate with that same support.”
