Legislation that would require local school boards to offer a public comment period at each of their regular meetings cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when it was passed out of the Kentucky House Education Committee.
House Bill 121 comes after a wave of anti-masking protests disrupted school board meetings across the country last year. The legislation, backed by Republican state Rep. Regina Huff of Williamsburg, would require the boards to set aside at least 15 minutes at each regular meeting for public comment.
“We are following it really closely,” said Josh Shoulta, director of communications for the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Shoulta said the KSBA has no official stance yet on the legislation, but he said it appreciated the “thoughtful discussion” among lawmakers at the House Education Committee meeting.
During the meeting, Democratic lawmakers suggested tweaks to the legislation to make it clear public comments can be suspended if the board needs to resume control of the meeting for security reasons and that comments should pertain to the meeting’s agenda.
Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, raised concerns about undermining local school boards and the fairness of posing a requirement that no other public board faces.
Despite the questions and concerns raised, the bill passed out of the committee.
“We heard a lot of good questions and comments,” Shoulta said of the committee meeting.
To be clear, all local school boards in Kentucky have adopted policies on public participation in regular meetings, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Typically, how they handle public comment varies because it’s a matter left to individual boards to determine.
Pointing to data it said represents approximations of 170 Kentucky school districts, more than half require individuals to sign up in advance for public comment opportunities.
About a quarter put time limits on speakers, and roughly 20% require speakers with shared views to appoint a spokesperson to speak on their behalf. Only 5% require comment topics to pertain to items on the meeting agenda.
“Boards are not required to regularly hold public comments, but by and large, they do,” Shoulta said.
Huff could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.
