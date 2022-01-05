A bill that would shift school curriculum and principal hiring decisions away from school-based councils – made up of teachers and parents – to district superintendents has been introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly.
Senate Bill 1, introduced by Republican state Sen. John Schickel of Union, would largely turn the parent and teacher councils into advisory groups rather than decision-makers, according to the text of the legislation released Tuesday.
Ronda Harmon, executive director of the Kentucky Association of School Councils, has served as both a parent and teacher for the councils. She said the bill would swing the pendulum too widely away from parent and teacher engagement in critical school decisions.
If passed in its current form, Harmon said, SB 1 would represent a departure from the idea that schools should not be “one size fits all” and that it “takes away ownership that the parents and teachers and principals have.”
The text of the bill released Tuesday also includes a new provision.
When selecting a new school principal, the school councils would be consulted by the superintendent making the hiring decision – but only after each council member signs a nondisclosure agreement that bars publicly sharing information or discussions that took place during the consultation.
The provision also said members who violate that agreement “may be subject to removal from the school council by the Kentucky Board of Education.”
Speaking with the Daily News in November about his plans to file the bill, Schickel said parents “really don’t have a say at all through the site-based council because they are a minority.”
Under current law, the councils are made up of two parents, three teachers and the principal or administrator of the school.
As a consequence, Schickel said, frustrated parents often show up at school board meetings with questions or concerns about their school’s curriculum, but those decisions are currently outside of board members’ control.
Instead, his legislation would require school councils to set school policy in line with the district school board’s policy and goals, and the local superintendent – not the council – “shall determine which curriculum, textbooks, instructional materials and student support services shall be provided in the school,” according to SB 1.
Schickel’s legislation would place those decisions in the hands of the school district’s superintendent, and by extension, its local board of education, he said.
Harmon contends the measure would exacerbate the problem it sets out to fix: disenfranchising parents from curriculum and instruction-related decisions.
She specifically took issue with the element of the bill that would give superintendents the final say about which curriculum, textbooks, instructional materials and student support services the school provides.
No superintendent – no matter how qualified – has the capacity to adequately and single-handedly vet the thousands of school curricula currently on the market, she said. That would also subvert the collaborative process educators undergo when they choose an appropriate curriculum for their school, Harmon said.
Under the current system, “everybody has a role,” Harmon said, adding that the requirement that schools mirror school board policy would take away agency from individual parents and teachers.
She also pushed back on the notion that the relationship between parent and teacher school council members is inherently adversarial.
“We just don’t find that the teachers and parents are pitted against each other,” she said. “It just doesn’t happen that way.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.