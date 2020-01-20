A nursing home for military veterans in Bowling Green – which has been talked about for nearly a decade and has been on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs list of priority projects for nearly five years – might soon take a big step forward.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, is sponsoring legislation that would appropriate $2.5 million toward design and preconstruction of the proposed 90-bed facility. It is to be located in the Kentucky Transpark on land donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority.
The bill, co-sponsored by 12 other legislators, is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. Meredith expects it to be voted out of that committee and move on to consideration by the full House.
Meredith, who represents Edmonson County and a portion of Warren County, is optimistic this bill could be the final piece of the puzzle that will make the veterans center a reality.
“It’s been quite a journey,” he said, “but I think it’s nearing completion.”
The $2.5 million from the general fund is necessary, Meredith said, to complete design work that’s needed to move the project forward.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to paying $19.5 million of the facility’s estimated cost of $30 million, and legislation passed in 2017 by the Kentucky General Assembly allocates $10.5 million in state bond funding for the project.
“We have to issue the bonds in order to get the federal funding,” Meredith said. “We also have to have the design work done.”
That’s where the $2.5 million allocation comes in.
Money for the design work on Kentucky’s newest veterans nursing home – the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center in Hardin County – was provided in 2016 by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, but now that’s not an option.
“For the Radcliff facility, the Department of Veterans Affairs had money to do the design work,” Meredith said. “But now we can’t fund the design work out of their budget.”
One of the bill’s other sponsors, Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, believes Meredith’s bill “has a good chance” to pass.
“This money represents the design fees associated with the project,” Sheldon said. “We need to get this passed to be able to draw down the federal money to help us with the cost of the facility.”
Like Sheldon, Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, is listed as a sponsor of the bill and said she will fight for its passage.
“All of the Warren County delegation is supporting this bill,” Minter said. “We’re standing strongly together to fund the veterans center for the benefit of veterans in Warren County.”
The bill even has support from U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green.
“I really hope we can move forward with that,” Guthrie said Friday while in Bowling Green. “Everything at the federal level is on track.”
This would be Kentucky’s fifth veterans nursing home, but a local veterans advocate said the Bowling Green area is still underserved.
Malcolm Cherry, commander of Bowling Green’s American Legion Post 23, said the existing veterans nursing homes in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff don’t cover the southcentral Kentucky area.
“They’re pretty well covered in eastern Kentucky,” Cherry said. “We have people from this part of the state in those nursing homes. Their families have a hard time visiting them. We have nothing in southcentral Kentucky.”
Meredith has another reason for liking the chances of the Bowling Green facility being built: a boost in funding for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2020 budget includes $217 billion for the VA, a 9 percent increase from the previous year.
“The Trump administration has started putting more money into Veterans Affairs,” Meredith said. “We’re at number 45 on the federal list for funding, so we don’t want to withdraw our project and lose our spot.
“We could get (federal) funding by this summer, but we have to get the design work done in order to get it.”
