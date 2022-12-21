Already faced with a growing demand for their services, local nonprofit organizations that provide shelter for homeless or inadequately housed residents are gearing up for the extreme cold expected for Thursday night and through the Christmas weekend.
With temperatures expected to drop to near zero Fahrenheit and strong gusting winds predicted as well, Bowling Green’s Salvation Army shelter on West Main Avenue will be open through the weekend to anyone needing to come in from the cold.
“We’re going to allow anybody and everybody who needs a place to stay to come to our shelter,” said Capt. Johnny Horton, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Bowling Green. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. We are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up too.”
The Salvation Army has 70 beds available in its Center of Hope residential facility. Although that is often at or near capacity, Horton said the nonprofit won’t be turning anyone away.
“We have 20 cots and areas on the floor if need be,” he said.
This week’s extreme weather comes at a time when both The Salvation Army and the Room in the Inn nonprofit are experiencing high demand for the shelter and meals they provide.
“With the population growth in Warren County and the shortage of affordable housing, we’re slowly seeing more need for shelter,” Horton said.
That need is also evident in the experience of Room in the Inn, a coalition of 16 local churches that provide overnight shelter and meals for the homeless during the cold weather season (Nov. 14-March 15).
“This season we’ve seen our highest numbers yet,” said Jarod Hines, Room in the Inn program coordinator. “We’ve seen nights with 38 or 39 people needing shelter.”
That number can exceed the RITI capacity, but Hines said: “We haven’t had to turn anybody away.”
The Salvation Army serves as an overflow shelter for RITI, and Horton said his facility has been needed for that extra capacity “almost every night.”
Like The Salvation Army, Hines said RITI is making plans to accommodate more people during the coming frigid weather.
“On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be taking in everybody who comes to us needing shelter,” Hines said. “We have multiple spaces available those nights.
“With this level of extreme cold, it’s going to get to where someone could get frostbite or someone could die.”
In addition to the nightly RITI program that provides a place to sleep, an evening meal, breakfast and a sack lunch, Hines said his organization is working on providing a warming center during the daytime hours for the next few days.
Likewise, Horton said The Salvation Army will provide a daytime warming center during this cold snap.
Horton said the extreme weather coming at the end of the annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign could have an impact on his organization’s budget.
According to a Salvation Army news release, the arctic conditions “will make conditions difficult for volunteer bellringers at retail locations.”
“The Salvation Army in Bowling Green depends on holiday giving for more than 60% of our annual operating budget, which covers providing shelter, feeding the hungry, providing emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response,” said Horton.
Faced with its own inflated expenses, The Salvation Army is pleading for more donations as the kettle campaign winds down.
“So far, we are about 70% to our goal for kettle fundraising, so we need the community’s help,” Horton said.
Horton said those wishing to donate without braving the weather this weekend can go to the salvationarmy.org website or call the local Salvation Army office at 270-843-3485.