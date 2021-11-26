Supply chain problems, creeping inflation and lingering COVID-19 scares were far from Aurora Burgett's mind Friday morning as she waited in line in front of Bowling Green's Best Buy store, shivering in the sub-freezing temperatures.
Burgett traveled from her home in Woodburn to be among the first in line for the return of Black Friday, the traditional post-Thanksgiving kickoff to the Christmas shopping season that took a pandemic-forced hiatus last year.
Judging from the line of more than 50 shoppers queued up at 5 a.m. and others waiting in the warmth of their cars, this Black Friday may lead to plenty of green being spent over the next month.
"We've just been working every day and saving up for the holidays so we'll be able to do the holiday stuff we want to do because we weren't able to do it last year," said Burgett, who was on a mission to find "computer stuff, monitors and graphic cards."
That pent-up desire for Christmastime splurging, combined with fatter wallets as a result of federal pandemic relief dollars, has led to predictions of a shopping season much hotter than Friday morning's weather.
The National Retail Federation, in fact, projects retail sales for the November-December period of around $850 billion, up nearly 10% from 2020.
Another early-morning shopper lined up at Best Buy on Friday can speak from experience that the retail outlook is better this year.
Although frustrated by the trend of shopping bots finding the best deals online and then "selling on eBay for double the price," Bowling Green resident Chase Dile is hopeful this year.
"I used to work at Walmart, and last year we didn't have much of a turnout," said Dile, 19. "I think this year will be better."
That rosy outlook is shared by some local retailers.
Barry Wright, district sales manager for Hibbett Sports, said the pandemic hasn't sickened the prospects for retailers.
"Sales have been up all through the pandemic," Wright said. "We've struggled in a few areas due to supply chain and logistics problems, but third-quarter sales were really good."
The uptick in sales isn't the only trend Wright is happy to see this year. With many retailers — including many Hibbett locations — closing on Thanksgiving Day, he believes Black Friday is more significant this year.
"It will be a little different," he said. "It could bring back the meaning of Black Friday."
Seth Davis, merchandising team manager for the Belk store in the Greenwood Mall, sees potential for a big holiday shopping season. But he cautions that retailers are still facing problems.
"We're getting quite an uptick in sales," Davis said. "It's definitely better than what it was a year ago. People are feeling more comfortable getting out. After being cooped up for all of 2020, they're anxious to get out and shop."
The trend that has Davis concerned, though, could make for some logjams at checkout lines. Like many other stores where "Help wanted" signs are as prevalent as sales flyers, Belk has willing workers at the top of its Christmas wish list.
"The whole industry is struggling to find help," Davis said. "It's definitely an issue."