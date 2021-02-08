Carl Maxie Brashear became the first African American U.S. military diver and was the first amputee to be certified as a U.S. Navy diver.
Brashear was born in Tonieville to two sharecroppers – McDonald and Gonzella Brashear. He attended grade school from 1937 to 1946 in Sonora.
President Harry Truman desegregated the armed forces in 1948. Brashear enlisted in the U.S. Navy the same year.
Brashear was the first African American to attend and graduate from the Diving and Salvage School. He was also the first Black U.S. Navy diver.
In 1966, Brashear was dispatched to serve in what is now known as the Palomares Incident.
Just off the coast of Palomares, Spain, a nuclear bomb was lost due to the collision of two U.S. Air Force planes. Brashear and his team were dispatched to help recover the missing bomb.
During recovery operations, a pipe broke loose from a ship and came hurtling toward a group of sailors. Brashear pushed the men out of the way and was struck by the pipe. He was evacuated to the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., where his lower left leg was amputated due to infection and necrosis.
After more than two months of searching, the bomb was recovered. Brashear was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his non-combat heroism in helping retrieve the bomb, and Brashear went on the become the first amputee to be rectified as a U.S. Navy diver.
Brashear died in 2006 at the age of 75. He is buried at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.