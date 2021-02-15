Did you run a red light while driving today? Well, did you know a Kentuckian is responsible for getting a patent for the traffic signal?
Born in Harrison County in 1877, Garrett Augustus Morgan Sr. was an African American inventor. Morgan is best known for his invention of the three-light traffic signal that is still used today.
Morgan’s hometown of Claysville was almost exclusively African American. His father, Sydney Morgan, was the son and freed slave of Confederate Col. John H. Morgan known from Morgan’s Raid – the only major Confederate attack on Ohio.
Morgan moved to Cincinnati at 14 looking for work after finishing his sixth grade education at Branch Elementary School.
Once in Cincinnati, Morgan worked full-time as a handyman for a landowner. The young inventor hired a tutor so he could continue his education while working.
Morgan later moved to Cleveland to repair sewing machines for a clothing manufacturer. A decade later, Morgan opened his own sewing machine business.
Morgan is also known for developing a chemical hair-processing and straightening solution. He developed a full line of hair care products to sell to other Black Americans.
Morgan was involved in the social justice causes of African Americans, especially those in his community in Cleveland. Morgan helped establish the Cleveland Association of Colored Men in 1908.
Once married to Mary Anne Hassek, the couple opened Morgan’s Cut Rate Ladies Clothing Store. Around this time, Morgan started getting interested in developing new technology.
Morgan invented the smoke hood, a predecessor to the gas mask. After noticing that firefighters routinely inhale large amounts of smoke, Morgan created the smoke protection device by using a wet sponge to filter out the smoke.
Morgan hired a White actor to sell the smoke hood to companies across the country.
Around the time that Morgan was establishing his businesses in Cleveland, automobiles were beginning to arrive on the scene of American urban life. Pedestrians, bicycles, wagons and motor vehicles had to share the road with automobiles, so traffic signals began to be used.
After witnessing a serious automobile accident, Morgan invented a traffic signal that added a third warning signal in 1922. He was granted a patent for the device in 1923.
Garrett Morgan Elementary School was established in Lexington in 2016 in his name.
