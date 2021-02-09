Katherine Johnson was fascinated by numbers from a young age. She became known as “the human computer” and went on to become the NASA scientist responsible for helping calculate the trajectory of the first American in space.
“I counted everything,” Johnson said of her youth. “I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church, the number of dishes and silverware I washed … anything that could be counted, I did.”
Johnson was born in West Virginia in 1918. She grew up suppressed by the stigma that most African Americans did not have the luxury to go to school, and she knew those that could go to school usually stopped in eighth grade. Johnson, however, was a high school freshman at age 10.
Johnson graduated high school at age 14. She graduated from West Virginia State University at age 18 with a bachelor’s degree in French and mathematics.
With her education, Johnson spent years as a teacher. She spent time as a stay-at-home mom before landing a job at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, NASA’s predecessor.
Before Johnson landed her job with NACA, the organization had just started to hire women to measure and calculate the results of wind tunnel tests. During World War II, NACA expanded its efforts to include African American women. These women were called “computers” long before the invention of the electronic computers we know today.
The results the women were generating pleased NACA, so much so that the organization kept the women employed even after the end of the war.
Early space research was booming in the 1950s, and jobs for African American computers opened up at Langley Research Center’s Guidance and Navigation Department, which is where Johnson put her mathematical talents to work.
Here, Johnson was responsible for calculating the trajectory of the spacecraft of Alan Shepard, the first American in space.
Long after NASA started using electronic computers, her talents were still useful. John Glenn requested that Johnson personally recheck an electronic computers’ calculations. Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth.
Johnson stayed with NASA until 1986, where she was critical to the success of the Apollo moon landing and the Space Shuttle program.
Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama in 2015. She died in February 2020.
– Submitted by Ron E. Whitlock Sr.
