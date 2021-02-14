When was the last time you used a landline phone? Did you know that the drawings that Alexander Graham Bell used to develop the telephone were drawn by an African American? I introduce you to Lewis Howard Latimer.
Latimer was born to two former slaves – George and Rebecca Latimer – in 1848 in Chelsea, Mass.
At age 15, Latimer joined the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge two years later. After being discharged, Latimer got a job with the law firm Crosby, Halstead & Gould as a nightly janitor.
During his shifts at the patent law firm, Latimer would observe the architects’ drawings. He also taught himself how to use tools for drawing patents.
Latimer was given the position of head draftsman in 1872 after his boss recognized his talent for illustrating patents. This is what I really admire about him. He did not stay where he got in – he desired to do more.
At Crosby, Halstead & Gould, Latimer co-patented the Water Closet for Railroad Cars, an improved toilet system for trains.
In 1876, Bell hired Latimer to create the sketches for Bell’s idea of the telephone. This became Latimer’s trademark illustration.
Latimer was later hired by the U.S. Electric Lighting Co. as assistant manager and draftsman. Here, Latimer received the patent for an improved method of producing the carbon filaments commonly used for lightbulbs. This improvement for creating carbon filaments was an improvement to Thomas Edison’s filament, which was famous for burning out.
The Edison Electric Light Co. quickly hired Latimer as draftsman and expert witness in patent litigation on electric lights. Latimer then wrote “Incandescent Electric Lighting,” the first book on electric lighting.
Latimer was the supervisor for the installation of public lights in major cities like New York, Philadelphia, Montreal and London.
The Thomas-Houston Electric Co. combined with the Edison Electric Light Co. in 1892 to create General Electric. Latimer continued to work for the company in its legal department.
Latimer was not mentioned during General Electric’s 100-year anniversary in 2012, nor was any of his family contacted. This is why I celebrate Black History Month: so others will not forget the work African Americans have done in this great country.
