Born Pete George Hampton in 1871, the musician soon became the first Black American recorded playing a harmonica. Hampton recorded more melodies than any of his other Black contemporaries.
Hampton was born and raised in Bowling Green. As a teenager, Hampton toured the U.S. with his banjo quartet, appearing in medicine shows in Ohio.
After getting a taste for tour life, Hampton joined several minstrel troupes in the 1890s and continued to move around the U.S. Minstrel troupes, also known as minstrelsy, belonged to an American theatrical style focused on comedic displays of racial stereotypes. The trend known as blackface originated from minstrelsy.
From his minstrel troupes, Hampton was introduced and became associated with Bert Williams and George Walker, leading to his involvement in the company’s production of “In Dahomey.” The comedic musical sent Hampton touring in England and New York, where he was introduced to cast member Laura Bowman.
Bowman, who would become Hampton’s wife through a common law marriage, was born and raised in Cincinnati. While in London, Hampton was accepted into the Freemasons Grand Lodge of Scotland.
The original “In Dahomey” company disbanded, but Hampton and Bowman stayed in London. Instead of joining the new troupe, the couple founded the Darktown Entertainers Quartet, which included singers like Will Garland and Fred Douglas. The group toured for years, playing various musical styles in various European countries.
Hampton and Bowman returned to the U.S. after the quartet disbanded, eventually returning to London to join the second company of “In Dahomey.” When the second company closed, the couple settled in London and continued to tour Europe as a duet.
Hampton began appearing on screen in 1909, recording one of the earliest documentations of matching film and sound. At the pinnacle of their careers, the couple was sent back to the U.S. for fear of the approaching world war.
On the journey home, Hampton fell ill and never fully recovered, passing away in 1916 – just three years after landing back in the U.S.
Hampton’s legacy as a blues pioneer extended beyond his death. Hampton is known today as an instrumentalist – of the five-string banjo and harmonica – but also as a composer and singer.
Most of Hampton’s musical career relied on “coon songs,” songs written with the intent to be performed in a racially stereotypical way, but he also had opportunities to perform and record his own compositions. Hampton’s original works included “Dat Mouth Organ Coon,” the first recorded harmonica composition by a Black artist.
Hampton also pioneered the harmonica technique called bending, which was widespread in later trends of blues music. Hampton sold the rights to “Lindy, Lindy, Sweet as Sugar Cane” to Charles Johnson and Dora Dean, which was only one of his works out of over 150 phonograph cylinders and vinyl records recorded in his lifetime.
