Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Indiana and all of central Kentucky. * Through Monday morning * Moderate to heavy rainfall will spread south to north late tonight and continue Sunday morning. Additional rainfall around 2 inches is likely, with localized 3 inch amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause excess runoff and localized flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. &&