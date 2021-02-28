Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Butler County in south central Kentucky... Logan County in south central Kentucky... Western Warren County in south central Kentucky... * Until 145 PM CST. * At 954 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Bowling Green, Russellville, Plum Springs, Memphis Junction, Crestmoor, Mount Victor, Anderson, Auburn, Lewisburg and Richelieu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely and have them relay your report to the National Weather Service in Louisville. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR