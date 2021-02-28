Granville T. Woods, also known as the “Black Edison,” was a 19th century American inventor.
Woods held more than 60 U.S. patents in his time as a self-taught mechanical and electrical engineer.
Woods was frequently praised by Black newspapers in America as “the greatest of Negro inventors.” Some newspapers even called Woods a “professor,” even though he never earned a college degree.
Most of Woods’ work was focused on improving trains and streetcars. One of his most iconic inventions was the Synchronous Multiplex Railway Telegraph, a system that allowed train stations and accompanying trains to communicate between each other through electric telegraph lines.
Among the 60 patents that Woods received in his lifetime, the most notable inventions were the automatic brake and the egg incubator. Woods also received a patent for tunnel construction for an electric railroad system.
The inventor made numerous improvements to existing technology such as the safety circuit, telegraph, telephone and phonograph.
Beyond the railroad system, Woods also invented the “telegraphony,” a device that combined aspects of a telephone and telegraph. Woods eventually sold the rights for the device to the American Bell Telephone Co., now AT&T.
Woods also invented the “safety dimmer,” which was an economically efficient and safe system that controlled lights in theaters. The device preserved 40% of the electricity used for theater lights.
The rights to many of Woods’ devices were sold to companies like Westinghouse, General Electric and American Engineering.
In 1910, Woods died in New York City. A century later, Woods was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
The New York City Transit Authority issued 4 million MetroCards in 2004 to celebrate Woods’ success as an engineer for the railway system in America.
—Submitted by Ron E. Whitlock Sr.
Commented