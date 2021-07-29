As he watched about 20 Black middle-grades students play games and make new friends at Lost River Cave on Wednesday, Bowling Green Junior High School Principal Robert Lightning joyfully marked the launch of the school’s new Black Male Scholars program.
“This is the first time all of our young men that are in the program will come together,” Lightning said of the new initiative that will center on a curriculum and content taught through the lens of African American history and culture – along with mentorship and help with college and career prep.
That’s part of the draw for Michael Crowe III, an incoming sixth-grade student and a Black Male Scholar.
“I want to be connected more with the African American culture and learn more about my own culture,” Michael said, adding he was also drawn to the opportunity to make friends with other Black boys to “learn about them, learn who they are – favorite food, whatever.”
Michael said he was eager to “get into an African American environment where I can learn from African American people."
On Wednesday, a day dedicated to team building and collaboration, the Black Male Scholars played games and got a chance to try the zip line at Lost River Cave.
"This is a whole lot of fun,” Michael said, praising the efforts of school volunteers and staff.
It’s an effort to address academic achievement gaps between White and Black students – with the school district’s assessment data showing that Black students have performed significantly behind their White peers and all students in the aggregate on a formative reading and math assessment.
Martha Sales, who directs Western Kentucky University’s Intercultural Student Engagement Center, was helping out as a volunteer Wednesday.
“Our approach to that is just really establishing a sense of self within these young men – who they are, building their self-value – so that when they go out into the world, they have that foundation” to lean on.
“This is a college access program,” at its heart, Sales said. Through the Black Male Scholars program, Sales wants to help build a sixth-grade-to-college pipeline.
“I really want to see any barriers that our males of color have,” that would inhibit them from enrolling in college and surmount them, Sales said.
Responding to racist stereotypes about Black men and boys and any criticism about why the junior high school is geared toward students of color, Sales said those sentiments are indicative of a broader problem.
“It is only when people of color do something like this it is a problem. We never have a problem when we separate honor students. We never have a problem when we separate athletes. We never have a problem when we separate and encourage non-people of color. But when we do something like this, for whatever reason it becomes a problem,” Sales said.
“That’s what we have to debunk: When we do something with people of color – it becomes racism, it becomes discriminatory, but it happens in every pocket of our educational system,” she said. “But when we do it for empowerment, for support, for encouragement, for greatness – it’s a problem. We just have to do a better job as a nation to embrace the greatness of people of color.”
