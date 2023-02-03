The sounds of hip hop – and classical music – will fill SKyPAC Feb. 24 as two-time Grammy-nominated Black Violin kicks off its 2023 tour.
Black Violin was formed in the early 2000s in Florida as high school friends Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, classically trained in violin and viola, began playing hip hop beats on their instruments. In 2005, they won the famed Showtime at the Apollo competition in New York and have been touring and performing ever since.
Their newest tour kicks off in Bowling Green.
“I’m always excited when a tour starts,” Baptiste told the Daily News in a phone interview from his Florida home. “We are itching to get out” after several months off.
But before focusing on the tour, the duo will be attending the Grammy Awards this weekend in Los Angeles.
Black Violin earned its second Grammy nomination this year. The song, “The Message,” done in collaboration with The Blind Boys of Alabama, is nominated for Best Americana Performance.
Baptiste said the group’s success can still seem surreal at times.
“It’s kind of crazy. I remember everything, from playing in high school ... and now we get to do what we truly love,” he said. “It’s fun.”
“Fun” is one of the ways to describe a Black Violin performance.
Baptiste said the group will play some familiar songs, “but presenting it in a different way. You can expect a very energetic show, and expect the unexpected. It’s nothing what you would think it would be.”
Outside their music, Marcus and Baptiste started the Black Violin Foundation Inc., a nonprofit “dedicated to empowering youth by providing access to quality music programs in their community,” according to the Foundation website.
“One of the best things we’ve done is start the foundation,” Baptiste said.
The Foundation, among other efforts, provides music scholarships. Baptiste said it’s heartwarming to hear from young musicians who were inspired by the group.
“We hear it all the time. They always have access to us, and send us text messages, pictures ... We tell them to pay it forward,” he said.
The group’s influence goes beyond those they have personally interacted with.
In 2018, Black Violin performed two sold out shows at The Kennedy Center, and NPR declared “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”
But Baptiste said Black Violin doesn’t fit into a single genre easily.
“While I’m classically trained, I’m an artist and I don’t consider myself a classical musician. There’s nothing wrong with it, but it’s limiting.”
He likewise said he wouldn’t classify Black Violin as a hip hop group. “We bridge the worlds,” he said, adding that in some ways there is not a fundamental difference between Beethoven, Bach and hip hop beats.
“It’s all about preserving the music,” he said.
—Tickets for Black Violin is available at theskypac.com/shows/.
—More information about Black Violin and the Black Violin Foundation is at www.blackviolin.net and www.blackviolinfoundation.org.