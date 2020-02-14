A Blanket of Bourbon, an event that will benefit the Ethan Foundation, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.
The Ethan Foundation was formed in 2012 by Erin Richter, owner and trainer at CrossFit Old School, who saw the need for “proper education surrounding leading a healthy lifestyle” in Bowling Green. She works with students in schools and brings fitness and nutrition information to them.
One program, CrossFit Kids Summer Camp, was designed to provide summer sessions to create “good exercise and nutritional habits in children at a young age,” Richter said.
“A Blanket of Bourbon is the Ethan Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser and will prove to be a truly unique experience for all attendees,” foundation Executive Director Caitlin Greenwell said. “The gala will open with a cocktail hour with a cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. Then, attendees enjoy a three-course dinner hosted by Brent Elliott, master distiller of Four Roses Bourbon.”
Dinner will feature hand-selected dishes from The Linen Apron paired with Four Roses Bourbon varieties. Once dinner ends, the gala will feature a live auction. The evening will finish as the group Pretty Ravens performs.
A native of Owensboro, Elliott became a master distiller in September 2015 and has more than a decade of experience with Four Roses.
“Over the years, his responsibilities have included everything from applying his chemistry degree to evaluating bourbons in the tasting lab, to taking part in the selection of barrels for special single barrel bottlings and limited edition products,” the gala’s website said.
The auction features items such as a $5,000 gift card to Bowling Green’s Salameh Plastic Surgery; a weekend in Boston for two; a seven-night stay in St. James, Barbados; an all-inclusive Caribbean getaway for two; and a trip to the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Individual tickets are $90, couples’ tickets are $150, couples’ tickets with a hotel suite is $230 and a table of eight is $500.
– Tickets may be purchased online at www.ablanket ofbourbon.com. For more information, visit www.theethanfoundation.com.
