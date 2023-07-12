Many area residents use bicycles as their primary source of transportation. Hope House Ministries has partnered up with BikeWalk BG to host a block party that offers free bicycle repairs on Friday.
Along with bike repairs, the block party will have a bicycle obstacle course, an inflatable slide, fire truck tours, cotton candy, face painting and free food provided by Bluegrass Supply Chain. The block party is to be hosted from from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hope House Community Store, 485 Glen Lily Road.
Hope House provides an affordable shuttle program called “Ready to Work Shuttle.” It provides riders with five round trips to work at either the Transpark or the South Warren Industrial Park. The shuttle costs $35 weekly, with the first two weeks free. Most individuals who take the shuttle rely on a bike to get them to the shuttle location.
“A lack of reliable transportation is one of the most common reasons people are unable to get and keep a job,” said Bryan Lewis the Hope House President and CEO in a press release. “A bike in need of repairs can be an obstacle that causes someone to lose employment.”
Hope House is a faith-based organization whose mission is to alleviate physical and spiritual poverty through ministry, faith-based education, transportation, addiction recovery, workforce development and financial empowerment programs.
“Our primary goal whenever we’re helping somebody who’s experiencing physical poverty is to help them overcome that long term not just meet the immediate needs,” said Casey Hammons, the director of marketing and communications at Hope House Ministries. “Try to help completely break that cycle of poverty and help someone experience whole life transformation, because we believe that if somebody has that transformation in every area of their life, then they’re able to start a new trajectory entirely and not just end up in that same place the next month.”
BikeWalk BG is a subcommittee of the Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization. It encourages residents of Bowling Green to bike and walk. It also provides guidance on bicycle and pedestrian needs and projects.