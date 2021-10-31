After being canceled Oct. 16 due to technical difficulties, Community Education’s Blockbusters at the Ballpark will be Nov. 6 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Families are invited to bring a blanket and lounge on the outfield grass while the film “Jurassic Park” plays on the big screen under the night sky.
Community Education volunteer and outreach coordinator Joshua Smith said everything will remain as previously scheduled with gates opening at 6 p.m., a costume contest at 6:45 p.m. and the movie beginning about 7 p.m.
“If for some reason we have more difficulties, this would be the last date this year,” Smith said. “So, we are really hoping for good weather that Saturday. We are already making plans for next year, and we will be back in 2022. This is really our major fundraiser. It’s a great evening and it’s a family-fun night.”
While admission is free, donations are accepted.
Community Education Executive Director Bill Oldham said it’s a community event for Bowling Green.
“For me, that’s my favorite part about it,” Oldham said. “It’s like going to a drive-in theater. Some years have been better than others, but the one we had (in September) with the Spider-Man film was our second biggest showcase ever.”
He said contributions from the following sponsors were able to bring the event back to the public: Vid Monster Productions (Diamond Sponsor), Graves Gilbert Clinic (Platinum Sponsor) and the Bowling Green Daily News (Platinum Sponsor). He also complimented the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who Oldham said are enthusiastic about hosting the event.
There is no age requirement for the event, and the ballpark’s playground and carousel will be open for children before the movie begins.
The outfield will be available for a variety of activities before 7 p.m. as well.
“We just want to make it fun for families,” Oldham said. “I’m looking forward to watching the movie. It’s a classic film.”
Concession stands will be open for families to purchase food and drinks.
Participants will have their choice of seating, and they may bring a blanket to sit on in the outfield or sit in the box seats around the ballpark. Chairs are not allowed on the outfield grass.
Oldham said 100% of proceeds from the event will stay in Warren County and be used for before- and after-school programs providing child care to 1,000 local children of working parents.
Other Community Education programs benefiting from the event include Teen Angel, which provides Christmas assistance to needy teenagers, enrichment opportunities for adults and summer activities for children.