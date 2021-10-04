Community Education’s fifth annual Blockbusters at the Ballpark will showcase “Jurassic Park” on Oct. 16.
Families are invited to bring a blanket and lounge on the outfield grass while the movie plays on the big screen at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Community Education Executive Director Bill Oldham said the event is the organization’s largest fundraiser.
While admittance is free, donations are accepted.
“This is a combination of a community event and a fundraiser for us,” Oldham said. “It’s something where we are able to give back to the community. For me, that’s my favorite part about it. It’s like going to a drive-in theater.”
Oldham said contributions from the following sponsors were able to bring the event back to the public: Vid Monster Productions (Diamond Sponsor), Graves Gilbert Clinic (Platinum Sponsor) and the Bowling Green Daily News (Platinum Sponsor). He also complimented the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who Oldham said are enthusiastic about hosting the event.
“Some years have been better than others, but the one we had last month with the Spider-Man film was our second biggest showcase ever,” Oldham said. “We are hoping the one next Saturday will be bigger.”
There is no age requirement for the event, and the ballpark’s playground and carousel will be open for children before the movie begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The outfield will be available for a variety of activities before 7 p.m. as well.
Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes and to compete in a costume contest at 6:45.
“We just want to make it fun for families,” Oldham said. “I’m looking forward to watching the movie. It’s a classic film.”
Concession stands will be open for families to purchase food and drinks.
Participants will have their choice of seating, and they may bring a blanket to sit on in the outfield or sit in the box seats around the ballpark. Chairs are not allowed on the outfield grass.
Oldham said 100% of the proceeds from the event will stay in Warren County and be used for before- and after-school programs providing child care to 1,000 local children of working parents.
Other Community Education programs benefiting from the event include Teen Angel, which provides Christmas assistance to needy teenagers, enrichment opportunities for adults and summer activities for children.
Oldham said the forecast looks good, but a rain date of Nov. 6 has been scheduled in case of inclement weather.