For two nonconsecutive nights, people will look to the new video scoreboard at Bowling Green Ballpark but they won’t see the scores for any baseball game. Instead, they’ll be viewing some of the biggest movies of the year.
For its annual fundraiser Blockbusters at the Ballpark, Community Education will be inviting everyone to a free screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on Saturday and one for “Captain Marvel” on Saturday, Sept. 21.
At both events, the gates open at 6 p.m. and the screenings begin at 7.
Joshua Smith, volunteer and outreach coordinator for Community Education, said Blockbusters at the Ballpark is in its fourth year and was started as an alternative to Spellabration, the adult spelling bee that used to serve as Community Education’s main yearly fundraiser.
“It just felt like we needed something new and different,” he said.
Community Education discontinued Spellabration in 2017, though the Warren County Public Library resurrected it the following year.
Smith said Blockbusters in the Ballpark features popular movies with broad appeal in the hopes of drawing families throughout the community.
“We always try to pick these blockbusters that have done really well and try to remain family friendly and present the things that will bring people out,” he said.
If either screening has to be canceled due to inclement weather, there is a makeup screening scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, Smith said.
Though the event is free, donations are encouraged, Smith said, adding that anyone making a donation of $5 or more will have their name added to the “Bowling Green Walk of Fame,” a board that will be set up to display the names of sponsors and donors.
In addition to the movies, the playground, carousel and splash pad at the ballpark will be available to children and there will be a costume contest at each screening at 6:45 p.m.
Smith said that Community Action is particularly excited about this year’s screenings because they will make use of the new scoreboard.
“We’re excited about that because that was one of the renovations made to the stadium this year,” he said.
Kyle Wolz, Bowling Green Ballpark’s director of sales, said the new scoreboard is 35 feet tall and 56 feet wide, which is almost triple the size of the old screen and is the 3rd largest in minor league baseball.
Wolz said the ballpark appreciates the screenings because they give the venue a chance to reach out to the community when games aren’t going on.
“The ballpark is not just used for ballgames,” he said. “It’s also used for community events.
“You have this awesome facility you can use for so much more than just baseball so we strive for that on a daily basis.”
