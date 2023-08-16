A shirt collected from a suspect in a deadly stabbing will undergo DNA analysis after a positive test for the presence of blood.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner said Monday in court that the shirt was worn by Larry Tarrance Sutton on the night that he is alleged to have stabbed Stephanie Jackson at their home on Bellevue Avenue.
Sutton, 64, is charged with murder and has been in Warren County Regional Jail since his arrest on Nov. 28, when the Bowling Green Police Department found Jackson’s body.
Sutton appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in his case, during which the participating attorneys updated the court on the status of the case.
Bumgarner said a shirt belonging to Sutton that was collected by police during the homicide investigation underwent blood testing and results showed a presumptive positive result for the presence of blood.
The shirt was forwarded to the Kentucky State Police Central Crime Lab in April, where it will undergo DNA analysis.
“Lab reults will be pending I’d say for upwards of 11 months,” Bumgarner said Monday in court.
Sutton’s attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, said during the hearing that the prosecution had turned over some additional discovery evidence that day, and asked for another court date to allow her and Sutton to go over the newer evidence.
Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set another pretrial conference for Nov. 13.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated Jackson’s death, finding her body in the bedroom of the home she shared with Sutton on Nov. 28.
According to BGPD, Sutton came to police headquarters that morning covered in blood, reporting that he had been in an altercation with Jackson at their home.
At a preliminary hearing held last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Justin Cossel testified that Sutton’s nephew saw him walking on Louisville Road that day, picked him up and took him to BGPD, where Sutton turned himself in on an unrelated warrant and reported the altercation.
Sutton was taken to The Medical Center for treatment of a cut on his hand, and he provided more details to police about the alleged incident.
“He said that Jackson was cheating on him with another male and that male had been calling her,” Cossel testified during the December preliminary hearing.
Sutton claimed that he was lying in bed on the morning of the incident and when Jackson returned from the bathroom, she reached under the pillow, pulled a knife and attempted to stab Sutton, which Sutton said he blocked, Cossel testified.
Sutton’s brother let police into the residence, where they found Jackson’s body.
Sutton requested an attorney after being detained.
Cossel testified that an autopsy showed Jackson received 16 stab wounds.
City police later recovered Sutton’s vehicle in a field behind Countryside Mobile Home Park, and knife recovered from the home did not appear to have blood on it, according to prior testimony.