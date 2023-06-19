Blue Holler Brew Supplies owner owner Chris Karraker holds point of his own IPA, F3. Blue Holler Brew Supplies celebrated its grand reopening Saturday, serving as yet another symbol of the city’s recovery from the December 2021 tornadoes. The popular brewery, located at 1266 U.S. 31-W Bypass, has been open for about a month now. But the weekend celebration marked an important milestone for many of owner Chris Karraker’s loyal customers. (Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)
Former Blue Holler bartender Jared McDuffy came back for the grand opening.
Blue Holler Brew Supplies celebrated its grand reopening on Saturday, serving as yet another symbol of the city’s recovery from the December 2021 tornadoes.
The brewery, located at 1266 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, has been open for about a month now. But the weekend celebration marked an important milestone for many of owner Chris Karraker’s loyal customers.
“I’ve had a bunch of people say now that the Holler is back open, they can say that COVID and the tornado, we’re past it,” Karraker said. “That was their landmark for deciding Bowling Green was healed.”
He recalled getting the text the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, that half of the business was gone. The tornado ripped away his roof and took down the front wall.
“I jumped in my truck and came up the back road, drove around 12 different ways trying to get in and I couldn’t,” Karraker said. “Finally, I stopped and walked and looked at it like ‘Yup, it’s gone.’ ”
Fittingly, Karraker has added a hoppy “F3 IPA” to his menu, named in defiance of the twister that took a bite out of his building and put a pause on his brewing business.
“It’s kind of a cloudy, debris-filled looking beer,” he said.
He has four of his own brews on tap right now and plans to add on another creation each week until he’s reached eight.
“I want to keep eight of mine on and I’ve got 12 guest taps,” Karraker said.
Now that Blue Holler is up and running again, Karraker said his next move is to get his beers back into local restaurants.
“We were in 22 restaurants before COVID started,” he said. “My goal is to get back to there and maximize my reach here in Bowling Green, and then start hitting Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro or maybe even doing something smaller in cities around here that are now going wet.”
A photo of the damage is displayed on the wall, a reminder of that turbulent time. A new addition is a hand-painted mural over the bar done by Bowling Green local Sarah Sears that captures the city's iconic buildings and even features a tiny Big Red.
Karraker said he’s often been asked if Blue Holler reopening means his personal healing process can begin. Thanks to the amount of support and assistance he and other residents received from strangers immediately after the storm, “it already has.”
“Have you not seen Joe Blow who doesn’t know anybody over there with a chainsaw helping people hack stuff out of the house? There’s a lot of cities where that wouldn’t happen,” he said. “When something like that happens, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re at, what color your skin is, what religion you are, sexual orientation, whatever. Just jump in.”
He said Saturday was an emotional day for him.
“I’m sure I’ll end up crying three or four times today,” Karraker said.