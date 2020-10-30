GLASGOW – A Blue Star Memorial was unveiled Monday at Beula C. Nunn Park on the South Public Square in downtown Glasgow.
The Glasgow Garden Club placed the memorial at the park in honor of men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
“I’m just glad we’ve gotten it up,” club President Glenda Eaton said.
The club raised money from club members, other individuals and organizations.
“It has taken a year and with COVID, we stopped collecting for a while, but now we have extra money that we’ve collected, so that’s why we are really going to have this landscaped and everything. We are going to make it really nice,” she said.
The club had to get approval from the state and national chairs of the Blue Star Memorial Program and from the state president of the Garden Club of Kentucky before it could place the memorial.
Eaton, who spoke during a ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial, said the event brought back memories of when her brother was in the military.
“I remember my mother when my brother was in the service; whenever she would get a letter what she would think. I just think so much of the veterans because we owe them so much,” she said.
Eaton’s brother, Donald Pierce, served in the Army.
“I remember him being in Turkey for a long, long time. In fact, we didn’t know where he was,” she said.
Pierce’s name is among the many featured on the Glasgow-Barren County Veterans Wall of Honor, which is also at the park.
Darrell Pickett, chairman of the Barren County Veterans Association, along with retired Col. Ricky Hagan of Tompkinsville, did the actual unveiling of the memorial.
“Veterans Day is coming up shortly, and we want to recognize our veterans always, but I think this is a great addition to our veterans wall and this park,” Pickett said.
The Barren County Veterans Association helped sponsor the sign.
“It’s just a tribute to our armed forces, for those who have served in the military and for those who are serving today,” Pickett said.
The memorial was installed by city employees.
Eaton thanked Mayor Harold Armstrong for the help he has given to the club during the year. She also thanked the veterans association for its assistance, and presented the mayor and Pickett with certificates from the National Garden Club Inc.
“Our thanks go out to the garden club because of them honoring the veterans. They went through the process of applying and got some local contributions that enabled them to do that,” Armstrong said. “I think it’s a beautiful plaque and it’s an addition to the community; just another thank you to the veterans.”
He also commended the club for all the work it does in beautifying the city.
“They have really helped us out a whole lot. When they have the final dedication, we will be able to give them the thanks that they deserve,” he said.
Two club members, Connie Pickett and Martha Nelson, placed flowers at the base of the memorial during a moment of silence.
The club is planning a dedication of the memorial and a reception for sometime in the spring.
